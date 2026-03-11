UT Arlington Mavericks face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in WAC Tournament

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-21, 6-12 WAC) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (17-13, 9-9 WAC) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-21, 6-12 WAC) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (17-13, 9-9 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington plays in the WAC Tournament against Southern Utah.

The Mavericks are 9-9 against WAC opponents and 8-4 in non-conference play. UT Arlington is 8-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Thunderbirds are 6-12 against WAC teams. Southern Utah is fifth in the WAC with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Jaiden Feroah averaging 6.7.

UT Arlington averages 70.2 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 79.8 Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah averages 9.9 more points per game (76.7) than UT Arlington allows to opponents (66.8).

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Thunderbirds won 78-73 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Elijah Duval led the Thunderbirds with 20 points, and Marcell McCreary led the Mavericks with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCreary is scoring 12.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Mavericks. Casmir Chavis is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

Feroah is averaging 13.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Thunderbirds. Duval is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.