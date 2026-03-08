UNLV plays in MWC Tournament against the Fresno State

Fresno State Bulldogs (15-17, 9-12 MWC) vs. UNLV Lady Rebels (20-10, 15-5 MWC) Las Vegas; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Fresno State Bulldogs (15-17, 9-12 MWC) vs. UNLV Lady Rebels (20-10, 15-5 MWC)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV and Fresno State square off in the MWC Tournament.

The Lady Rebels are 15-5 against MWC opponents and 5-5 in non-conference play. UNLV scores 68.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs’ record in MWC action is 9-12. Fresno State leads the MWC scoring 10.0 fast break points per game.

UNLV averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Fresno State gives up. Fresno State has shot at a 39.1% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UNLV won 68-54 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Aaliyah Alexander led UNLV with 21 points, and Emilia Long led Fresno State with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meadow Roland is shooting 44.5% and averaging 15.0 points for the Lady Rebels. Mariah Elohim is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Long is averaging 13.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bulldogs. Danae Powell is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Rebels: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.