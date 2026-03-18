UNLV defeats UC Irvine 75-72 in NIT

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kimani Hamilton had 14 points in UNLV’s 75-72 win over UC Irvine on Tuesday in the…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kimani Hamilton had 14 points in UNLV’s 75-72 win over UC Irvine on Tuesday in the NIT.

Hamilton had five rebounds and four steals for the Rebels (18-16). Tyrin Jones scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line. Issac Williamson had 13 points and went 4 of 9 from the field.

Derin Saran finished with 18 points, six assists and three steals for the Anteaters (23-12). Harrison Carrington added 14 points and six rebounds for UC Irvine. Jurian Dixon finished with 13 points and three steals.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn put up 12 points in the first half for UNLV, who led 37-24 at halftime. Jones led UNLV with 11 points in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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