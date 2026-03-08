UNC Wilmington Seahawks play the Campbell Fighting Camels in CAA Tournament

Campbell Fighting Camels (15-17, 9-10 CAA) vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks (26-5, 15-3 CAA) Washington; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Campbell Fighting Camels (15-17, 9-10 CAA) vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks (26-5, 15-3 CAA)

Washington; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington takes on Campbell in the CAA Tournament.

The Seahawks’ record in CAA games is 15-3, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference play. UNC Wilmington is the CAA leader with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Patrick Wessler averaging 9.5.

The Fighting Camels’ record in CAA action is 9-10. Campbell is 7-15 against opponents over .500.

UNC Wilmington averages 77.3 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 78.0 Campbell allows. Campbell scores 12.3 more points per game (79.4) than UNC Wilmington gives up to opponents (67.1).

The teams meet for the third time this season. UNC Wilmington won 73-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Jahnathan Lamothe led UNC Wilmington with 17 points, and Chris Fields Jr. led Campbell with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hodge is shooting 41.0% and averaging 14.6 points for the Seahawks. Christian May is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

DJ Smith averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Jeremiah Johnson is shooting 46.1% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.