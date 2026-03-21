UNC Wilmington and Dayton square off in NIT

Dayton Flyers (24-11, 14-7 A-10) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (27-6, 15-4 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Dayton Flyers (24-11, 14-7 A-10) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (27-6, 15-4 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington takes on Dayton in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Seahawks’ record in CAA games is 15-4, and their record is 12-2 in non-conference play. UNC Wilmington leads the CAA in rebounding, averaging 36.8 boards. Patrick Wessler leads the Seahawks with 9.6 rebounds.

The Flyers’ record in A-10 play is 14-7. Dayton is 4-2 in one-possession games.

UNC Wilmington’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Dayton gives up. Dayton has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of UNC Wilmington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hodge is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Seahawks. Wessler is averaging 14.1 points and 10.6 rebounds while shooting 56.3% over the past 10 games.

Javon Bennett is scoring 16.5 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Flyers. Amael L’Etang is averaging 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Flyers: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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