UMass-Lowell takes on Albany (NY) in America East Tournament

Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-20, 7-9 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-17, 9-7 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell plays in the America East Tournament against Albany (NY).

The River Hawks are 9-7 against America East opponents and 5-10 in non-conference play. UMass-Lowell is second in the America East scoring 74.9 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Great Danes are 7-9 in America East play. Albany (NY) is sixth in the America East with 30.5 rebounds per game led by Okechukwu Okeke averaging 7.2.

UMass-Lowell’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Albany (NY) allows. Albany (NY) has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 46.1% shooting opponents of UMass-Lowell have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UMass-Lowell won 89-79 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Victor Okojie led UMass-Lowell with 22 points, and Amir Lindsey led Albany (NY) with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angel Montas is averaging 15.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the River Hawks. Xavier Spencer is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Lindsey is scoring 17.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Great Danes. Okeke is averaging 13 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and two blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

