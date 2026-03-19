UConn wants to show in March it’s still the top dog out of the Big East

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The recent championship trophies suggest that, perhaps, there’s been a shift in the Big East hierarchy. Rick…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The recent championship trophies suggest that, perhaps, there’s been a shift in the Big East hierarchy.

Rick Pitino and St. John’s were the outright regular-season champions each of the past two years and paired those with Big East Tournament titles, too.

The latest tourney title came last week at Madison Square Garden, where St. John’s toppled UConn in the championship game to strengthen its argument that it owns the Big East.

Yet the pecking order changes once the NCAA Tournament brackets are unveiled.

March Madness is UConn’s time.

Yes, in a loaded East Region field that boasts top-seeded Duke, Michigan State, Kansas and, yes, St. John’s as the fifth seed, coach Dan Hurley and his second-seeded Huskies (29-5) are ready to roll and win a third national title — sorry, those still trump conference triumphs — in Hurley’s eight seasons.

The Huskies will play at a familiar venue Friday — they usually get a matchup each season at the Philadelphia 76ers’ home arena with Big East rival Villanova — and are 20 1/2-point favorites, per BetMGM Sportsbook, over Furman (22-12).

Hurley and the Huskies rolled to national titles in 2023 and 2024 — and could face St. John’s in the Elite Eight if they are to win another one.

One hiccup: The Huskies have lost two of their past four games and showed flaws throughout the season that could prevent another long March Madness run for a program that expects it.

“I’m waiting to see that personality from the group of those two (title) teams where … you see that UConn swagger,” Hurley said. “You want to see that UConn swagger at Friday night 10 o’clock. That’s what those teams have. I didn’t have to talk them into winning games in this tournament. They were in the tournament to kick some serious you-know-what.”

The Huskies hope some key players can overcome lingering health issues and play against Furman.

Point guard Silas Demary Jr. should play after he suffered an ankle injury in the Big East Tournament and forward Jaylin Stewart, who hasn’t played since late February because of a knee injury, is questionable.

“He’s got a chance for (Friday) and if not, if we’re still playing on Sunday, he’ll have a shot for that, but I’m not sure,” Hurley said.

Dawkins hopes for more Philly memories

Johnny Dawkins wants to add to his basketball legacy in his former NBA home city.

Dawkins never played a game inside the 76ers’ current arena — built after he retired in 1995 — but has plenty of fond memories of his time with the team. He played five seasons for the Sixers from 1989 to ’94 and was named by The Philadelphia Inquirer in 2022 as the 36th greatest Sixer of all time.

“Played with the great Charles Barkley,” Dawkins said before he rattled off a list of other 1990s Sixers stars. “You always want to leave your legacy wherever you are.”

Now the coach at UCF, Dawkins would like to lead the program into the Sweet 16 out of this weekend’s games in Philadelphia. Up first for the 10th-seeded Knights (21-11) is a Friday matchup against No. 7 UCLA (23-11).

UCF used a January win over then-No. 17 Kansas to get off to a 12-1 start, its best since 2010-2011. The Knights faded late but managed to avoid a First Four bid.

Behind 6-foot-5 guard Riley Kugel (14.7 points), UCF made its first NCAA Tournament since 2019 in Dawkins’ third season.

Dawkins hoped his Philly ties would be enough to sway needed fan support toward UCF.

“When you drive through the city, you just feel it. they care,” he said. “They care about their sports, and they care about their programs, whether it’s collegiate and professional.”

Cronin enjoys some of Philly’s finest cuisine

UCLA coach Mick Cronin doesn’t expect to lose in Philadelphia — in games or weight.

Cronin had already hit Philly cheesesteak spot Dallessandro’s Steaks by Thursday afternoon and hoped to have a dinner date at Joe’s Steaks (thanks to a retired sports writer’s suggestion) before he left.

“When in Philly, you don’t eat a cheesesteak, you don’t show up,” Cronin said. “It would be un-American. Come on.”

Cronin joked he would try to drop five pounds from his cheesesteak tour after the season was over.

Fattening delicacies aside, Cronin hoped UCLA would have leading scorers Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent available. Bilodeau sprained his right knee and Dent hurt his calf, both in the Big Ten Tournament.

Dent said Thursday he was ready to go against UCF.

Pitino will approach March Madness like it’s his last

The East Region has three Hall of Fame coaches who have each won at least one national title, and two of them could face off in the second round at San Diego State’s Viejas Arena.

Pitino and No. 5 seed St. John’s face No. 12 seed Northern Iowa in the first round Friday, and Bill Self and No. 4 seed Kansas face 13th-seeded Cal Baptist. The winners will meet Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Pitino won titles at Kentucky (1996) and Louisville (2013), though the latter title was later vacated due to NCAA sanctions. St. John’s (28-6) has won 19 of 20 since early January.

Asked about his influence on the game, Pitino said: “The only thing I’d like to leave the fellow coaches: Just have fun. March Madness, I could be out of coaching next year. I really can be. You’re 73. And I want to have the greatest time of my life.

“I’m going to coach this game as if it’s the last game I’ll ever coach,” Pitino added. “Then if we’re good enough to win, it’s going to be here. If it’s next year, I’m going to coach next year as if it’s the last year I’m going to be on Earth.”

Northern Iowa (28-6) won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

The other Hall of Fame coach in the East is Michigan State’s Tom Izzo.

Kansas’ Self hopes to reverse recent trend

Bill Self guided the Jayhawks (23-10) to national titles in 2008 and 2022, though Kansas hasn’t survived the opening weekend since.

“I think talent-wise, we’re definitely more equipped. We’re more athletic, those sorts of things,” Self said. “I’m excited about moving forward with our full complement of guys closer to 100 percent.”

Cal Baptist (25-8) won the final Western Athletic Conference Tournament and clinched its first NCAA Tournament berth. The Lancers traveled the 100 miles from Riverside to San Diego by bus.

“We earned the bus ride,” coach Rick Croy said.

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AP freelancer Bernie Wilson in San Diego contributed to this report.

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