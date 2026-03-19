UConn plays Furman in first round of NCAA Tournament

Furman Paladins (22-12, 13-8 SoCon) vs. UConn Huskies (29-5, 19-4 Big East) Philadelphia; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Furman Paladins (22-12, 13-8 SoCon) vs. UConn Huskies (29-5, 19-4 Big East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -20.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 UConn and Furman play in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Huskies’ record in Big East games is 19-4, and their record is 10-1 against non-conference opponents. UConn is 26-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Paladins are 13-8 against SoCon teams. Furman ranks ninth in the SoCon shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

UConn’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Furman allows. Furman averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UConn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarris Reed Jr. is shooting 62.5% and averaging 13.7 points for the Huskies. Braylon Mullins is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Alex Wilkins is shooting 45.8% and averaging 17.7 points for the Paladins. Cooper Bowser is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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