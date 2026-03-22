UConn Huskies square off against the UCLA Bruins in second round

UCLA Bruins (24-11, 15-8 Big Ten) vs. UConn Huskies (30-5, 19-4 Big East) Philadelphia; Sunday, 8:45 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UCLA Bruins (24-11, 15-8 Big Ten) vs. UConn Huskies (30-5, 19-4 Big East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 8:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -4.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 UConn faces UCLA in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies have gone 19-4 against Big East opponents, with an 11-1 record in non-conference play. UConn averages 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Bruins are 15-8 in Big Ten play. UCLA ranks second in the Big Ten shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

UConn scores 77.6 points, 6.6 more per game than the 71.0 UCLA gives up. UCLA scores 12.4 more points per game (77.7) than UConn gives up (65.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarris Reed Jr. is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Huskies. Solomon Ball is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bruins. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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