UConn Huskies face the Syracuse Orange in second round

Syracuse Orange (24-8, 13-7 ACC) at UConn Huskies (35-0, 23-0 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Syracuse Orange (24-8, 13-7 ACC) at UConn Huskies (35-0, 23-0 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -38.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn faces Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies are 23-0 against Big East opponents and 12-0 in non-conference play. UConn is 30-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Orange are 13-7 against ACC teams. Syracuse is eighth in the ACC allowing 63.4 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

UConn averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.6 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Syracuse allows. Syracuse has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points greater than the 33.5% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azzi Fudd averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Sarah Strong is shooting 59.5% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

Dominique Onu is averaging 12.6 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Orange. Izoje Uche is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 86.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 15.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.1 points per game.

Orange: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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