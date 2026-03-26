UConn Huskies and North Carolina Tar Heels meet in Sweet 16

North Carolina Tar Heels (28-7, 15-5 ACC) vs. UConn Huskies (36-0, 23-0 Big East) Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 5 p.m.…

North Carolina Tar Heels (28-7, 15-5 ACC) vs. UConn Huskies (36-0, 23-0 Big East)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -26.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn takes on No. 15 North Carolina in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies have gone 23-0 against Big East opponents, with a 13-0 record in non-conference play. UConn is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tar Heels’ record in ACC games is 15-5. North Carolina has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UConn makes 52.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 16.0 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (36.5%). North Carolina averages 25.3 more points per game (75.6) than UConn allows to opponents (50.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarah Strong is averaging 18.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Nyla Harris is shooting 58.2% and averaging 11.5 points for the Tar Heels. Lanie Grant is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 86.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 15.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.2 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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