UConn and UTSA square off in first round of NCAA Tournament

UTSA Roadrunners (18-15, 13-9 AAC) at UConn Huskies (34-0, 23-0 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UTSA Roadrunners (18-15, 13-9 AAC) at UConn Huskies (34-0, 23-0 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -55.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn plays UTSA in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies are 23-0 against Big East opponents and 11-0 in non-conference play. UConn is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Roadrunners are 13-9 against AAC teams. UTSA averages 60.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

UConn averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 5.9 per game UTSA allows. UTSA averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UConn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarah Strong is averaging 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cheyenne Rowe is shooting 44.7% and averaging 14.0 points for the Roadrunners. Ereauna Hardaway is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 85.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 15.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.7 points per game.

Roadrunners: 6-4, averaging 58.5 points, 39.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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