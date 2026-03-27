UConn and Michigan State play in the Sweet 16

Michigan State Spartans (27-7, 15-6 Big Ten) vs. UConn Huskies (31-5, 19-4 Big East) Washington; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Michigan State Spartans (27-7, 15-6 Big Ten) vs. UConn Huskies (31-5, 19-4 Big East)

Washington; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 UConn and No. 11 Michigan State meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Huskies are 19-4 against Big East opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. UConn ranks ninth in college basketball with 18.4 assists per game. Silas Demary Jr. leads the Huskies averaging 6.1.

The Spartans are 15-6 in Big Ten play. Michigan State ranks fourth in the Big Ten shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

UConn’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Michigan State gives up. Michigan State averages 14.2 more points per game (79.3) than UConn allows to opponents (65.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarris Reed Jr. is shooting 62.8% and averaging 14.2 points for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaxon Kohler is averaging 12.6 points and nine rebounds for the Spartans. Jeremy Fears Jr. is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.