UCLA star Bilodeau exits win over Michigan State with leg injury

CHICAGO (AP) — UCLA star forward Tyler Bilodeau will likely miss at least one game because of a right leg…

CHICAGO (AP) — UCLA star forward Tyler Bilodeau will likely miss at least one game because of a right leg injury he sustained in the Bruins’ 88-84 win over No. 8 Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday night.

Coach Mick Cronin all but ruled Bilodeau out for the semifinal game against No. 18 Purdue on Saturday, saying it would take “literally a miracle for him to play.” Cronin was hopeful that Bilodeau has “some sort of sprain” rather than a more serious injury and said he was to go for more imaging. But exactly how long he will be out was unclear.

“My concern is for him, for him. If I didn’t have bad luck, I’d have no luck at all, my friend, since I’ve been at UCLA with injuries. It could have cost us the national championship. We lost two NBA players in March three years ago,” Cronin said, referring to Jaylen Clark and Adem Bona. “My concern is for him and his career and how it affects his teammates, because I don’t base my career off wins and losses. Legacy is the most overrated thing in life.”

Bilodeau, meanwhile, said: “I’m good.”

He didn’t look good when went down clutching his right knee with a noncontact injury. His leg buckled on an awkward landing as he tried to defend Carson Cooper in the post, away from the ball with 3:33 remaining and the Bruins leading 35-23.

The team’s leading scorer and rebounder, Bilodeau made both his shots and had five points in 10 minutes.

“My initial reaction, I just really prayed that he was OK, and I’m glad that he’s OK,” Trent Perry said. “Again, like I said, it’s a team effort. We had guys step up.” ___

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