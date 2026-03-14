UCLA plays in Big Ten Tournament against the Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers (25-8, 15-7 Big Ten) vs. UCLA Bruins (23-10, 15-7 Big Ten) Chicago; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Purdue Boilermakers (25-8, 15-7 Big Ten) vs. UCLA Bruins (23-10, 15-7 Big Ten)

Chicago; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA plays in the Big Ten Tournament against No. 18 Purdue.

The Bruins are 15-7 against Big Ten opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. UCLA is eighth in the Big Ten with 16.2 assists per game led by Donovan Dent averaging 7.8.

The Boilermakers are 15-7 in Big Ten play. Purdue is fourth in the Big Ten with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Oscar Cluff averaging 3.2.

UCLA scores 78.1 points, 7.9 more per game than the 70.2 Purdue gives up. Purdue has shot at a 49.9% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. UCLA won 69-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Dent led UCLA with 23 points, and C.J. Cox led Purdue with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 17.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bruins. Dent is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Braden Smith is averaging 14.3 points, nine assists and 1.8 steals for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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