UCLA Bruins square off against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls in second round

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (24-9, 12-7 Big 12) at UCLA Bruins (32-1, 21-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (24-9, 12-7 Big 12) at UCLA Bruins (32-1, 21-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UCLA and Oklahoma State square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Bruins’ record in Big Ten games is 21-0, and their record is 11-1 in non-conference games. UCLA averages 85.5 points and has outscored opponents by 28.9 points per game.

The Cowgirls are 12-7 against Big 12 teams. Oklahoma State is second in the Big 12 scoring 81.5 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

UCLA averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State scores 24.9 more points per game (81.5) than UCLA allows (56.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianna Kneepkens averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Lauren Betts is averaging 16.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

Micah Gray is scoring 13.9 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Cowgirls. Achol Akot is averaging 14.7 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 82.4 points, 40.4 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Cowgirls: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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