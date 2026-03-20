UCLA Bruins face Cal Baptist Lancers in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Cal Baptist Lancers (23-10, 17-3 WAC) at UCLA Bruins (31-1, 21-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (23-10, 17-3 WAC) at UCLA Bruins (31-1, 21-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -52; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UCLA and Cal Baptist meet in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Bruins’ record in Big Ten games is 21-0, and their record is 10-1 in non-conference play. UCLA has a 24-1 record against teams over .500.

The Lancers are 17-3 in WAC play. Cal Baptist is ninth in college basketball with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Filipa Barros averaging 7.4.

UCLA’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 36.2% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Betts is shooting 56.2% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bruins. Kiki Rice is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Lauren Olsen is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Lancers. Barros is averaging 14.7 points and 10.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 81.4 points, 37.9 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Lancers: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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