UC Irvine plays UNLV in NIT

UNLV Rebels (17-16, 12-10 MWC) at UC Irvine Anteaters (23-11, 16-6 Big West) Irvine, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

UNLV Rebels (17-16, 12-10 MWC) at UC Irvine Anteaters (23-11, 16-6 Big West)

Irvine, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine and UNLV meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Anteaters have gone 16-6 against Big West teams, with a 7-5 record in non-conference play. UC Irvine is the Big West leader with 37.2 rebounds per game led by Kyle Evans averaging 8.5.

The Rebels’ record in MWC games is 12-10. UNLV is second in the MWC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Stephen averaging 2.2.

UC Irvine averages 77.4 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 78.6 UNLV gives up. UNLV scores 11.0 more points per game (79.4) than UC Irvine allows (68.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurian Dixon is shooting 43.4% and averaging 16.0 points for the Anteaters. Andre Henry is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 20.7 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 15.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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