UC Irvine plays UNLV in NIT matchup

UNLV Rebels (17-16, 12-10 MWC) at UC Irvine Anteaters (23-11, 16-6 Big West) Irvine, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

UNLV Rebels (17-16, 12-10 MWC) at UC Irvine Anteaters (23-11, 16-6 Big West)

Irvine, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine and UNLV square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Anteaters have gone 16-6 against Big West opponents, with a 7-5 record in non-conference play. UC Irvine scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Rebels are 12-10 in MWC play. UNLV is third in the MWC scoring 79.4 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

UC Irvine’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UNLV allows. UNLV has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tama Isaac is averaging 6.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Anteaters. Jurian Dixon is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is averaging 20.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Rebels. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.