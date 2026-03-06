Turner, Temple Owls host the Florida Atlantic Owls

Florida Atlantic Owls (13-16, 7-10 AAC) at Temple Owls (13-16, 7-10 AAC) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kaylah…

Florida Atlantic Owls (13-16, 7-10 AAC) at Temple Owls (13-16, 7-10 AAC)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kaylah Turner and Temple host Jess Moors and Florida Atlantic in AAC play.

The Temple Owls have gone 8-5 in home games. Temple is 4-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The Florida Atlantic Owls are 7-10 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic allows 67.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

Temple averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Temple has allowed to its opponents (42.0%).

The Temple Owls and Florida Atlantic Owls square off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Taylor is averaging 9.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Temple Owls. Turner is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Carstensen is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Florida Atlantic Owls, while averaging 8.4 points. Erin Rodgers is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Temple Owls: 4-6, averaging 61.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Florida Atlantic Owls: 5-5, averaging 61.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.