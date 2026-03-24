Tulsa and Wichita State meet in NIT

Wichita State Shockers (24-11, 14-6 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (28-7, 14-6 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Wichita State Shockers (24-11, 14-6 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (28-7, 14-6 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa and Wichita State meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Golden Hurricane’s record in AAC play is 14-6, and their record is 14-1 in non-conference games. Tulsa ranks fifth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 34.3 rebounds. Tyler Behrend leads the Golden Hurricane with 5.2 boards.

The Shockers’ record in AAC action is 14-6. Wichita State is fifth in college basketball with 38.0 rebounds per game. Will Berg paces the Shockers with 8.2.

Tulsa makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Wichita State has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Wichita State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Tulsa allows.

The teams meet for the fourth time in conference play this season. Wichita State won 81-68 in the last matchup on March 14. Kenyon Giles led Wichita State with 27 points, and Tylen Riley led Tulsa with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Green is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Riley is averaging 15.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the past 10 games.

Giles is averaging 19.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Shockers. TJ Williams is averaging 11.2 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 8-2, averaging 84.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Shockers: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 41.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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