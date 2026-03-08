Troy plays Arkansas State in Sun Belt Tournament

Arkansas State Red Wolves (24-8, 15-4 Sun Belt) vs. Troy Trojans (24-6, 15-3 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 3 p.m.…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (24-8, 15-4 Sun Belt) vs. Troy Trojans (24-6, 15-3 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays in the Sun Belt Tournament against Arkansas State.

The Trojans are 15-3 against Sun Belt opponents and 9-3 in non-conference play. Troy leads college basketball with 46.4 rebounds per game led by Zay Dyer averaging 13.1.

The Red Wolves’ record in Sun Belt play is 15-4. Arkansas State is third in the Sun Belt with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Wynter Rogers averaging 3.2.

Troy is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 41.2% Arkansas State allows to opponents. Arkansas State has shot at a 38.2% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Trojans won 61-54 in the last matchup on Feb. 24. Fortuna Ngnawo led the Trojans with 14 points, and Zyion Shannon led the Red Wolves with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyer is averaging 14.4 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Trojans. Ngnawo is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Shannon is averaging 13 points and 2.4 steals for the Red Wolves. Crislyn Rose is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 46.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 13.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

