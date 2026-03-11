Toledo faces Bowling Green in MAC Tournament

Bowling Green Falcons (18-13, 9-9 MAC) vs. Toledo Rockets (17-14, 11-7 MAC) Cleveland; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Bowling Green Falcons (18-13, 9-9 MAC) vs. Toledo Rockets (17-14, 11-7 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -1.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo and Bowling Green play in the MAC Tournament.

The Rockets have gone 11-7 against MAC opponents, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. Toledo has a 2-7 record in one-possession games.

The Falcons are 9-9 in MAC play. Bowling Green ranks eighth in the MAC shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

Toledo makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Bowling Green has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Bowling Green has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 47.1% shooting opponents of Toledo have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Bowling Green won 80-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Javontae Campbell led Bowling Green with 19 points, and Sonny Wilson led Toledo with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 17.4 points and 4.4 assists for the Rockets. Leroy Blyden Jr. is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Javon Ruffin averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Campbell is averaging 17.9 points, 5.2 assists and 2.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

