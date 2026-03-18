The Associated Press 2025-26 women’s college basketball All-America teams

The Associated Press 2025-26 All-America women’s basketball team with statistics through regular-season and conference tournaments: First Team Sarah Strong, UConn,…

The Associated Press 2025-26 All-America women’s basketball team with statistics through regular-season and conference tournaments:

First Team

Sarah Strong, UConn, Sophomore; Durham, North Carolina: 18.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 60.1 field goal% (31 first-place votes, 155 points(asterisk))

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt, sophomore; Somerset, New Jersey: 27 points, 4.4 assists, 45.8 field goal% (29, 151)

Lauren Betts, UCLA, Senior; Centennial, Colorado: 16.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 56.2 field goal% (29, 151)

Madison Booker, Texas, Junior; Ridgeland, Mississippi: 18.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 51.6 field goal% (17, 127)

Azzi Fudd, UConn, Senior; Arlington, Virginia: 17.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 48.9 field goal% (14, 121)

(asterisk)-unanimous selection

Second Team

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame, Junior; Merchantville, New Jersey: 25.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists 48.1 field goal% (15, 116)

Joyce Edwards, South Carolina, Sophomore; Camden, South Carolina: 19.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 58.7 field goal% (7, 103)

Olivia Miles, TCU, Senior; Phillipsburg, New Jersey: 19.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists (7, 99)

Audi Crooks, Iowa State, Junior; Algona, Iowa: 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 64.7 field goal% (2, 63)

Jaloni Cambridge, Ohio State, Sophomore; Nashville, Tennessee: 22.8 points, 4.6 assists, 49 field goal% (2, 61)

Third Team

Olivia Olson, Michigan, Sophomore; New Hope, Minnesota: 19.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists (0, 44)

Kiki Rice, UCLA, Senior; Bethesda, Maryland: 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 50.4 field goal% (1, 34)

Flau’jae Johnson, LSU, Senior; Savannah, Georgia: 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 45.8 field goal% (0, 24)

Toby Fournier, Duke, Sophomore; Toronto, Ontario: 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 53.2 field goal% (0, 23)

Raven Johnson, South Carolina, Senior; Atlanta, Georgia: 10.3 points, 5.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 50.6 field goal% (1, 18)

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Honorable Mention (alphabetical order):

Raegan Beers, Oklahoma; Zanai Barnett-Gay, Navy; Jazzy Davidson, USC; Maggie Doogan, Richmond; MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU; Rori Harmon, Texas; Ava Heiden, Iowa; Gianna Kneepkens, UCLA; Avery Koenen, North Dakota State; Ta’Niya Latson, South Carolina; Liv McGill, Florida; Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss; Brooklyn Meyer, South Dakota State; Oluchi Okanawa, Maryland; Khamil Pierre, NC State; Marta Suarez, TCU; Clara Strack, Kentucky; Riley Weiss, Columbia; Mikaylah Williams, LSU.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

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