The Associated Press 2025-26 men’s college basketball All-America teams

The Associated Press 2025-26 All-America men’s basketball team with statistics through conference tournaments: First Team (asterisk)Cameron Boozer, Duke, 6-9, 250,…

The Associated Press 2025-26 All-America men’s basketball team with statistics through conference tournaments:

First Team

(asterisk)Cameron Boozer, Duke, 6-9, 250, Freshman; Miami, Florida; 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists (61 of 61 first-place votes, 305 points)

AJ Dybantsa, BYU, 6-9, 210, Freshman; Brockton, Massachusetts; 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists (57, 295)

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan, 6-9, 230, Senior; Pennsauken, New Jersey; 14.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists (47, 273)

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas, 6-3, 190, Freshman; Detroit, Michigan; 22.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists (47, 264)

JT Toppin, Texas Tech, 6-9, 230, Junior; Dallas, Texas; 21.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists (12, 163)

(asterisk)-unanimous selection

Second Team

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State, 6-9, 240, Senior; Las Vegas, Nevada; 16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists (15, 162)

Braden Smith, Purdue, 6-0, 170, Senior; Westfield, Indiana; 14.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists (12, 150)

Jeremy Fears, Michigan State, 6-2, 190, Sophomore; Joliet, Illinois; 15.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists (10, 139)

Keaton Wagler, Illinois, 6-6, 180, Freshman; Shawnee, Kansas; 17.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists (8, 131)

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 6-10, 215, Freshman; Atlanta, Georgia; 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists (4, 119)

Third Team

Kingston Flemings, Houston, 6-4, 190, Freshman; San Antonio, Texas; 16.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists (8, 111)

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama, 6-4, 185, Sophomore; Mobile, Alabama; 21.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists (5, 109)

Thomas Haugh, Florida, 6-9, 215, Junior; New Oxford, Pennsylvania; 17.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists (1, 101)

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech, 6-3, 180, Sophomore; Atlanta, Georgia; 18.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists (5, 68)

Graham Ike, Gonzaga, 6-9, 250, Senior; Aurora, Colorado; 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists (0, 67)

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Honorable Mention (alphabetical order, next 10 vote totals and ties )

Michael Ajayi, Butler; Jaden Bradley, Arizona; Brayden Burries, Arizona; Rueben Chinyelu, Florida; Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s; PJ Haggerty, Kansas State; Ebuka Okorie, Stanford; Darryn Peterson, Kansas; Bennett Stirtz, Iowa; Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt; Bruce Thornton, Ohio State.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

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