Texas Tech plays in Big 12 Tournament against the Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones (26-6, 13-6 Big 12) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-9, 12-6 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Texas Tech takes on No. 7 Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Red Raiders’ record in Big 12 play is 12-6, and their record is 10-3 against non-conference opponents. Texas Tech has a 20-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Cyclones are 13-6 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is third in the Big 12 giving up 65.0 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Texas Tech makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Iowa State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Texas Tech allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Texas Tech won the last meeting 82-73 on Feb. 28. Donovan Atwell scored 18 to help lead Texas Tech to the victory, and Joshua Jefferson scored 22 points for Iowa State.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Toppin is averaging 21.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Red Raiders. Atwell is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tamin Lipsey is averaging 13.2 points, five assists and 2.2 steals for the Cyclones. Jefferson is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

