Texas Tech Lady Raiders play the Villanova Wildcats in first round of NCAA Tournament

Villanova Wildcats (25-7, 18-5 Big East) vs. Texas Tech Lady Raiders (25-7, 12-7 Big 12) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8:30…

Villanova Wildcats (25-7, 18-5 Big East) vs. Texas Tech Lady Raiders (25-7, 12-7 Big 12)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lady Raiders -1.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Texas Tech plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Villanova.

The Lady Raiders are 12-7 against Big 12 opponents and 13-0 in non-conference play. Texas Tech is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 18-5 against Big East teams. Villanova has a 21-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Texas Tech averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Villanova gives up. Villanova has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 36.8% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gemma Nunez is averaging 5.3 points, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Lady Raiders. Bailey Maupin is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jasmine Bascoe is shooting 39.9% and averaging 18.8 points for the Wildcats. Denae Carter is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Raiders: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.