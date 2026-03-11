Texas takes on Ole Miss in SEC Tournament

Ole Miss Rebels (12-19, 4-14 SEC) vs. Texas Longhorns (18-13, 9-9 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Ole Miss Rebels (12-19, 4-14 SEC) vs. Texas Longhorns (18-13, 9-9 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas takes on Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament.

The Longhorns are 9-9 against SEC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Texas has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rebels are 4-14 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss ranks sixth in the SEC giving up 75.9 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Texas makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Ole Miss averages 75.3 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 76.8 Texas allows to opponents.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Texas won the last meeting 79-68 on Feb. 7. Matas Vokietaitis scored 27 to help lead Texas to the victory, and Eduardo Klafke scored 16 points for Ole Miss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailyn Swain is averaging 17.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Longhorns. Vokietaitis is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Travis Perry is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 4.9 points. AJ Storr is averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Rebels: 1-9, averaging 76.9 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

