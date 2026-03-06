Texas State faces Southern Miss in Sun Belt Tournament

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (17-15, 10-9 Sun Belt) vs. Texas State Bobcats (19-12, 11-7 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Friday, 6…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (17-15, 10-9 Sun Belt) vs. Texas State Bobcats (19-12, 11-7 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State squares off against Southern Miss in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Bobcats are 11-7 against Sun Belt opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Texas State is third in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 70.6 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 10-9 against Sun Belt teams. Southern Miss has a 9-14 record against opponents over .500.

Texas State’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Texas State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Texas State won 74-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Kaden Gumbs led Texas State with 18 points, and Tylik Weeks led Southern Miss with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Hall is scoring 15.3 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bobcats. Mark Drone is averaging 14.7 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Weeks is averaging 19.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Djahi Binet is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

