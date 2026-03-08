Texas Southern Tigers play in SWAC Tournament against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-25, 4-14 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (10-20, 6-12 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Monday, 11 a.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-25, 4-14 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (10-20, 6-12 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Monday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern plays in the SWAC Tournament against Bethune-Cookman.

The Tigers’ record in SWAC games is 6-12, and their record is 4-8 in non-conference play. Texas Southern allows 72.0 points and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

The Wildcats’ record in SWAC action is 4-14. Bethune-Cookman is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Texas Southern averages 66.4 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 67.6 Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman’s 35.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Texas Southern has allowed to its opponents (39.9%).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Wildcats won 69-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Kailyn Peters led the Wildcats with 15 points, and Taliyah Logwood led the Tigers with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logwood is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Avanna Jackson is averaging 8.6 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Janessa Kelley is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 4.9 points. Daimoni Dorsey is shooting 47.3% and averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 58.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

