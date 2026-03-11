Texas Southern Tigers face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in SWAC Tournament

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (17-14, 10-8 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (12-17, 10-8 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (17-14, 10-8 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (12-17, 10-8 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern and Alabama A&M square off in the SWAC Tournament.

The Tigers have gone 10-8 against SWAC opponents, with a 2-9 record in non-conference play. Texas Southern is fifth in the SWAC scoring 75.1 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs’ record in SWAC action is 10-8. Alabama A&M has a 7-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Texas Southern is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.2% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Texas Southern gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Texas Southern won the last meeting 89-74 on Jan. 24. Jaylen Wysinger scored 23 to help lead Texas Southern to the win, and Kintavious Dozier scored 16 points for Alabama A&M.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Roberts is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11.1 points. Wysinger is averaging 14.4 points and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Koron Davis is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. James Graham III is averaging 14.8 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.