Texas Longhorns and Oregon Ducks play in NCAA Tournament second round

Oregon Ducks (23-12, 10-11 Big Ten) at Texas Longhorns (32-3, 17-3 SEC) Austin, Texas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Oregon Ducks (23-12, 10-11 Big Ten) at Texas Longhorns (32-3, 17-3 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -26.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Texas takes on Oregon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns are 17-3 against SEC opponents and 15-0 in non-conference play. Texas is fifth in the SEC with 17.9 assists per game led by Rori Harmon averaging 6.1.

The Ducks are 10-11 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ehis Etute averaging 4.8.

Texas scores 85.0 points, 20.6 more per game than the 64.4 Oregon allows. Oregon averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Booker is averaging 18.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Longhorns. Jordan Lee is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

Katie Fiso is averaging 15.5 points and 6.3 assists for the Ducks. Etute is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Ducks: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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