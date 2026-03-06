Texas hosts Oklahoma following Vokietaitis’ 21-point game

Oklahoma Sooners (16-14, 6-11 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (18-12, 9-8 SEC) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Oklahoma Sooners (16-14, 6-11 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (18-12, 9-8 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts Oklahoma after Matas Vokietaitis scored 21 points in Texas’ 105-85 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Longhorns have gone 12-4 at home. Texas is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sooners have gone 6-11 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma ranks ninth in the SEC giving up 77.2 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

Texas scores 84.3 points, 7.1 more per game than the 77.2 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 6.1 more points per game (82.6) than Texas allows (76.5).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Texas won 79-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Dailyn Swain led Texas with 18 points, and Nijel Pack led Oklahoma with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swain is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Longhorns. Jordan Pope is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Xzayvier Brown is averaging 15.5 points for the Sooners. Pack is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Sooners: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

