Temple plays Tulane in AAC Tournament

Tulane Green Wave (11-19, 6-12 AAC) vs. Temple Owls (14-16, 8-10 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Temple and Tulane square off in the AAC Tournament.

The Owls have gone 8-10 against AAC opponents, with a 6-6 record in non-conference play. Temple has an 8-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Green Wave are 6-12 against AAC teams. Tulane has a 6-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Temple is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 38.4% Tulane allows to opponents. Tulane averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Temple gives up.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Temple won the last matchup 67-65 on Feb. 1. Kaylah Turner scored 27 to help lead Temple to the win, and Dyllan Hanna scored 23 points for Tulane.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Owls. Saniyah Craig is averaging 12.5 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kanija Daniel is shooting 39.0% and averaging 11.5 points for the Green Wave. Mecailin Marshall is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Green Wave: 3-7, averaging 55.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.