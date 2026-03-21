TCU Horned Frogs take on the Washington Huskies in second round

Washington Huskies (22-10, 11-9 Big Ten) at TCU Horned Frogs (30-5, 17-4 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 10 p.m.…

Washington Huskies (22-10, 11-9 Big Ten) at TCU Horned Frogs (30-5, 17-4 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -8.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 TCU faces Washington in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Horned Frogs are 17-4 against Big 12 opponents and 13-1 in non-conference play. TCU is the Big 12 leader with 37.8 rebounds per game led by Clara Silva averaging 7.4.

The Huskies’ record in Big Ten games is 11-9. Washington averages 71.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

TCU makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Washington averages 15.8 more points per game (71.7) than TCU gives up (55.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Miles is scoring 19.4 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Horned Frogs. Marta Suarez is averaging 20 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Sayvia Sellers is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Avery Howell is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 71.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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