Stony Brook plays Campbell on 3-game road slide

Stony Brook Seawolves (17-13, 12-5 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (19-11, 12-5 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Stony Brook Seawolves (17-13, 12-5 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (19-11, 12-5 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook will attempt to stop its three-game road skid when the Seawolves face Campbell.

The Fighting Camels are 11-2 in home games. Campbell is the top team in the CAA in team defense, giving up 56.1 points while holding opponents to 35.9% shooting.

The Seawolves have gone 12-5 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 8-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Campbell is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 39.5% Stony Brook allows to opponents. Stony Brook has shot at a 39.0% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 35.9% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Nivar is averaging 11.4 points and 1.9 steals for the Fighting Camels. Olivia Tucker is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Janay Brantley is averaging 12.6 points for the Seawolves. Diaka Berete is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 7-3, averaging 58.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Seawolves: 7-3, averaging 60.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.