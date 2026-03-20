St. John’s Red Storm play the Northern Iowa Panthers in first round of NCAA Tournament

Northern Iowa Panthers (23-12, 15-9 MVC) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (28-6, 21-2 Big East) San Diego; Friday, 7:10 p.m.…

Northern Iowa Panthers (23-12, 15-9 MVC) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (28-6, 21-2 Big East)

San Diego; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -9.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 St. John’s plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Northern Iowa.

The Red Storm have gone 21-2 against Big East opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. St. John’s has a 23-6 record against teams over .500.

The Panthers are 15-9 against MVC teams. Northern Iowa has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

St. John’s scores 81.6 points, 20.3 more per game than the 61.3 Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game St. John’s gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oziyah Sellers is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 10.7 points. Zuby Ejiofor is averaging 16.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

Trey Campbell is averaging 13.7 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Panthers. Will Hornseth is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 26.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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