St. John’s plays in Big East Tournament against the Providence

Providence Friars (15-17, 8-13 Big East) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (25-6, 18-2 Big East)

New York; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -11.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 St. John’s takes on Providence in the Big East Tournament.

The Red Storm’s record in Big East games is 18-2, and their record is 7-4 against non-conference opponents. St. John’s is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Friars are 8-13 against Big East opponents. Providence scores 85.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

St. John’s averages 81.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 84.0 Providence allows. Providence averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game St. John’s allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. St. John’s won 79-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Dylan Darling led St. John’s with 23 points, and Stefan Vaaks led Providence with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuby Ejiofor is averaging 16 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two blocks for the Red Storm. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 12.9 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games.

Vaaks averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Jaylin Sellers is shooting 53.3% and averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 74.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Friars: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

