Sports betting roundup: Michigan leads the way into college basketball’s Final Four

There are four teams remaining in the men’s college basketball tournament and as of Monday morning Michigan has the best…

There are four teams remaining in the men’s college basketball tournament and as of Monday morning Michigan has the best odds to win the title at +165.

Illinois will take on UConn in the first game of the Final Four on Saturday in Indianapolis, followed by Arizona against Michigan.

Behind the Wolverines, Arizona is the second favorite at +180, followed by Illinois at +475 and UConn at +550.

Here’s a look at how things played out over the weekend at the BetMGM online sportsbook:

Trends of the Week

UConn advanced to the Final Four with an incredible last-second win over Duke. After a steal in the backcourt, freshman Braylon Mullins hit a 3-pointer with less than a second remaining to give the Huskies a 73-72 victory. UConn trailed by 19 points earlier in the contest. UConn was a 5.5-point underdog but took in 69% of the money.

Earlier in the day, Michigan blew out Tennessee 95-62 to advance to the Final Four. The Wolverines were an 8.5-point favorite and took in 71% of the bets and 74% of the money.

Upsets of the Week

UConn trailed 44-29 at halftime and was +725 at that point to pull off the upset and win. Furthermore, No. 1 seeds were 134-0 in games in which they led by 15 or more points at halftime in the NCAA Tournament.

On the PGA Tour, Gary Woodland won for the first time since 2019 at the Houston Open. He finished at 21 under, which was good for a five-shot victory. Going into the tournament, he was +6600 in the outright winner market and took in 2% of the bets and 1.5% of the money.

Coming Up

The NBA’s regular season is winding down and the Thunder are favored to retain their title at +140, followed by the Spurs at +550 and the Celtics at +600.

Next are the Cavaliers at +900, the Nuggets at +1100, the Knicks at +1500 and the Pistons and Lakers at +2500.

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This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

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