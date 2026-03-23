Sports betting roundup: Arizona is now the favorite to win the men’s college basketball title

The first four days of the NCAA Tournament are over with favorites winning 22 straight games from Thursday to Saturday.…

The first four days of the NCAA Tournament are over with favorites winning 22 straight games from Thursday to Saturday.

There were, however, a few upsets and some exciting games mixed in.

Here’s a look at how things played out at the BetMGM online sportsbook:

Trends of the Week

As of Monday morning, Arizona is taking in the most bets (10.7%) and the most money (18.1%) to win the national championship. Going into the tournament, it was Michigan taking in the most bets and money. Arizona is currently +325 to win the national title after being +350 to open the tournament.

In one of the best games of the day on Sunday, St. John’s beat Kansas at the buzzer, 67-65. St. John’s closed as a 3.5-point favorite, so while the Red Storm won the game, they did not cover the spread. St. John’s took in 76% of the money in against-the-spread betting.

UConn advanced to the Sweet 16 once again by beating UCLA 73-57. The Huskies were a 4.5-point favorite and took in 58% of the bets and 51% of the money.

Upsets of the Week

The biggest upset of the tournament so far was No. 9 Iowa taking down No. 1 Florida 73-72 on Sunday night. Florida closed as a 10.5-point favorite and took in 75% of the bets and 81% of the money when it came to against-the-spread betting. In moneyline and moneyline parlay bets, 93% of the bets were on Florida.

Alabama blew out Texas Tech 90-65 late Sunday night to advance to the Sweet 16. The Crimson Tide closed as a 1.5-point underdog, and took in 43% of the bets and 46% of the money.

Coming Up

Major League Baseball’s regular season gets started this week, and the Dodgers are favored to win a third straight World Series title at +225.

The Yankees are next at +1000, followed by the Mariners and Blue Jays at +1300, the Mets at +1400, the Braves, Red Sox and Phillies at +1600, and the Cubs and Tigers at +2000.

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This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

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