Southern Utah takes on UT Arlington in WAC Tournament

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-20, 5-14 WAC) vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds (18-11, 11-7 WAC) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-20, 5-14 WAC) vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds (18-11, 11-7 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah and UT Arlington play in the WAC Tournament.

The Thunderbirds have gone 11-7 against WAC teams, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Southern Utah is second in the WAC with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ava Uhrich averaging 7.3.

The Mavericks are 5-14 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington allows 67.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.2 points per game.

Southern Utah’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Southern Utah allows.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. Southern Utah won the last meeting 78-67 on Feb. 14. Sierra Chambers scored 23 to help lead Southern Utah to the win, and Kira Reynolds scored 24 points for UT Arlington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chambers is shooting 36.8% and averaging 15.4 points for the Thunderbirds. Devyn Kiernan is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Reynolds is shooting 44.9% and averaging 12.9 points for the Mavericks. Kali Haizlip is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.