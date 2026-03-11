Southern Jaguars and Jackson State Lady Tigers play in SWAC Tournament

Jackson State Lady Tigers (12-18, 10-8 SWAC) vs. Southern Jaguars (16-13, 12-6 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 11 a.m. EDT…

Jackson State Lady Tigers (12-18, 10-8 SWAC) vs. Southern Jaguars (16-13, 12-6 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Southern and Jackson State square off in the SWAC Tournament.

The Jaguars are 12-6 against SWAC opponents and 4-7 in non-conference play. Southern scores 61.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Lady Tigers’ record in SWAC play is 10-8. Jackson State gives up 63.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.3 points per game.

Southern scores 61.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 63.5 Jackson State allows. Jackson State’s 35.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Southern has given up to its opponents (39.5%).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jaguars won 67-43 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Demonnie Lagway led the Jaguars with 10 points, and Jaileyah Cotton led the Lady Tigers with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaria Hurston is averaging eight points and 5.7 rebounds for the Jaguars. Olivia Delancy is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rhema Pegues averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Tigers, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Cotton is averaging 13.5 points, six rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 13.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Lady Tigers: 7-3, averaging 59.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

