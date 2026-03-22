Southern Indiana squares off against George Washington in NIT

George Washington Revolutionaries (16-17, 7-12 A-10) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (21-10, 15-7 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT…

George Washington Revolutionaries (16-17, 7-12 A-10) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (21-10, 15-7 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana and George Washington play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Screaming Eagles’ record in OVC games is 15-7, and their record is 6-3 against non-conference opponents. Southern Indiana has an 8-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Revolutionaries’ record in A-10 action is 7-12. George Washington is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southern Indiana averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 4.8 per game George Washington allows. George Washington averages 60.9 points per game, 2.3 more than the 58.6 Southern Indiana gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Saunders averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Chloe Gannon is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

Gabby Reynolds is averaging 14.1 points for the Revolutionaries. Sara Lewis is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 57.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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