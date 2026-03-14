Southern faces Prairie View A&M in SWAC Championship game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (17-17, 12-9 SWAC) vs. Southern Jaguars (17-16, 13-7 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (17-17, 12-9 SWAC) vs. Southern Jaguars (17-16, 13-7 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -3.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern takes on Prairie View A&M in the SWAC Championship.

The Jaguars’ record in SWAC games is 13-7, and their record is 4-9 against non-conference opponents. Southern ranks second in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 32.6 rebounds. Damariee Jones paces the Jaguars with 6.4 boards.

The Panthers are 12-9 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M ranks fourth in the SWAC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Cory Wells averaging 5.7.

Southern is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Southern allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Jaguars won 87-82 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Terrance Dixon Jr. led the Jaguars with 24 points, and Dontae Horne led the Panthers with 46 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Jacobs is averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Jaguars. Dixon is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Wells is averaging 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Horne is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.