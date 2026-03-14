South Florida takes on Charlotte in AAC Tournament

Charlotte 49ers (17-16, 11-9 AAC) vs. South Florida Bulls (23-8, 15-3 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Charlotte 49ers (17-16, 11-9 AAC) vs. South Florida Bulls (23-8, 15-3 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -14.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida plays in the AAC Tournament against Charlotte.

The Bulls have gone 15-3 against AAC teams, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. South Florida leads the AAC averaging 88.4 points and is shooting 44.0%.

The 49ers’ record in AAC play is 11-9. Charlotte has an 8-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

South Florida is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. South Florida won 83-60 in the last matchup on March 8. Joseph Pinion led South Florida with 22 points, and Anton Bonke led Charlotte with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izaiyah Nelson is averaging 15.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Bulls. Wes Enis is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ben Bradford is averaging 13.5 points for the 49ers. Dezayne Mingo is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 9-1, averaging 84.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

49ers: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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