South Florida squares off against UTSA in AAC Tournament

UTSA Roadrunners (15-15, 10-9 AAC) vs. South Florida Bulls (20-11, 13-5 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida faces UTSA in the AAC Tournament.

The Bulls’ record in AAC games is 13-5, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference games. South Florida averages 16.0 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Stefanie Ingram with 5.7.

The Roadrunners are 10-9 in AAC play. UTSA is fifth in the AAC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Idara Udo averaging 3.2.

South Florida’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UTSA gives up. UTSA has shot at a 39.2% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. South Florida won the last meeting 69-63 on Feb. 15. Edyn Battle scored 17 to help lead South Florida to the win, and Ereauna Hardaway scored 17 points for UTSA.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is averaging 10 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bulls. Battle is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Cheyenne Rowe is averaging 13.8 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Hardaway is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 40.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 60.2 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

