South Dakota squares off against Montana State in NIT

Montana State Bobcats (27-7, 18-3 Big Sky) at South Dakota Coyotes (25-9, 13-5 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (27-7, 18-3 Big Sky) at South Dakota Coyotes (25-9, 13-5 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces Montana State in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Coyotes’ record in Summit games is 13-5, and their record is 12-4 in non-conference games. South Dakota ranks fourth in the Summit with 12.7 assists per game led by Angelina Robles averaging 3.1.

The Bobcats are 18-3 in Big Sky play. Montana State averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

South Dakota’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Montana State allows. Montana State has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 35.9% shooting opponents of South Dakota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elise Turrubiates is averaging 9.1 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Coyotes. Robles is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

Taylee Chirrick is shooting 44.4% and averaging 17.6 points for the Bobcats. Isobel Bunyan is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 69.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 14.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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