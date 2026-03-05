South Dakota plays in Summit League Tournament against the Omaha

Omaha Mavericks (15-16, 8-8 Summit League) vs. South Dakota Coyotes (16-15, 8-8 Summit League) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 7…

Omaha Mavericks (15-16, 8-8 Summit League) vs. South Dakota Coyotes (16-15, 8-8 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota and Omaha play in the Summit League Tournament.

The Coyotes have gone 8-8 against Summit League teams, with an 8-7 record in non-conference play. South Dakota ranks seventh in the Summit League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 80.3 points while holding opponents to 49.1% shooting.

The Mavericks’ record in Summit League action is 8-8. Omaha has a 7-12 record against teams over .500.

South Dakota’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Omaha gives up. Omaha averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game South Dakota gives up.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. South Dakota won the last meeting 89-72 on Feb. 26. Jordan Crawford scored 26 to help lead South Dakota to the win, and Paul Djobet scored 18 points for Omaha.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Fens is averaging 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Coyotes. Crawford is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Lance Waddles is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Mavericks. Tony Osburn is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

