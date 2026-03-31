South Dakota and Illinois State square off in NIT matchup

Illinois State Redbirds (23-13, 14-8 MVC) at South Dakota Coyotes (26-9, 13-5 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Illinois State Redbirds (23-13, 14-8 MVC) at South Dakota Coyotes (26-9, 13-5 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota and Illinois State meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Coyotes have gone 13-5 against Summit opponents, with a 13-4 record in non-conference play. South Dakota leads the Summit with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Elise Turrubiates averaging 5.4.

The Redbirds are 14-8 in MVC play. Illinois State is second in the MVC with 16.3 assists per game led by Trista Fayta averaging 5.9.

South Dakota averages 70.5 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 66.9 Illinois State allows. Illinois State averages 13.7 more points per game (72.2) than South Dakota allows (58.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Angelina Robles is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, while averaging 15.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals. Molly Joyce is averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games.

Doneelah Washington is shooting 51.0% and averaging 17.1 points for the Redbirds. Fayta is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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