South Carolina takes on Texas in SEC Championship game

Texas Longhorns (30-3, 16-3 SEC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (31-2, 17-2 SEC) Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Texas Longhorns (30-3, 16-3 SEC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (31-2, 17-2 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -2.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 South Carolina takes on No. 4 Texas in the SEC Championship.

The Gamecocks have gone 17-2 against SEC opponents, with a 14-0 record in non-conference play. South Carolina is third in college basketball averaging 87.1 points and is shooting 50.8% from the field.

The Longhorns are 16-3 against SEC opponents. Texas ranks eighth in the SEC with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Madison Booker averaging 6.6.

South Carolina scores 87.1 points, 30.6 more per game than the 56.5 Texas gives up. Texas averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game South Carolina allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Gamecocks won 68-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Joyce Edwards led the Gamecocks with 14 points, and Booker led the Longhorns with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is scoring 19.8 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Gamecocks. Madina Okot is averaging 13.8 points and 12.7 rebounds while shooting 55.0% over the past 10 games.

Booker is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Longhorns. Jordan Lee is averaging 11.7 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 83.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 78.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.